BRS Protests Erupt Over CBI Inquiry into Kaleshwaram Project

BRS workers protested in Telangana after the Congress government's decision to order a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project executed during the previous BRS regime. BRS leaders accused the Congress of a targeted attack on party chief KCR. The political standoff continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members took to the streets in several parts of Telangana on Monday, vehemently protesting against the Congress government's decision to initiate a CBI inquiry into alleged malpractices in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project initiated during the former BRS administration.

The protests saw BRS supporters waving black flags and chanting slogans against the Congress administration and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy across various locations including Suryapet, Deverakonda, and Jangaon. In a symbol of opposition, protesters burned an effigy of CM Reddy near the party's headquarters.

BRS leaders, including MLC K Kavitha and Working President K T Rama Rao, condemned the decision, calling it a deliberate effort to undermine KCR's reputation. Meanwhile, BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar reiterated accusations against BRS of extensive corruption in the project, encouraging the investigation.

