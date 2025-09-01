Left Menu

Israel Shifts Diaspora Bond Approval Amid Irish Opposition

Israel has moved its EU diaspora bond approval process to Luxembourg from Ireland. This follows growing opposition in Dublin, where Irish lawmakers and pro-Palestine groups have urged the central bank to oppose the bonds. The move aims to ease tensions related to Israel's military actions in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:12 IST
Israel Shifts Diaspora Bond Approval Amid Irish Opposition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic pivot, Israel has transferred the process of obtaining EU approval for its diaspora bond prospectus from Ireland to Luxembourg, following intensifying resistance in Dublin. This relocation reflects escalating objections from Irish lawmakers and pro-Palestine advocates, who have pressed the central bank to halt the approval process.

Over the past year, Irish protestors have consistently criticized Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which health officials claim has resulted in over 63,000 civilian deaths. The conflict has intensified scrutiny on Ireland's role in facilitating the sale of Israel's bonds, which support the state's budget amid rising deficits.

The Central Bank of Ireland has maintained its legal obligation to approve prospectuses that meet established conditions; however, the decision to transfer Israel's program approval to Luxembourg aims to mitigate diplomatic friction. As the new prospectus finds approval, the focus now shifts to Luxembourg's regulatory environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Bhubaneswar: A Township Revolutionizing Urban Development

New Bhubaneswar: A Township Revolutionizing Urban Development

 India
2
AAP Accuses Congress of Secret Alliance with BJP in Delhi Elections

AAP Accuses Congress of Secret Alliance with BJP in Delhi Elections

 India
3
Supreme Court Revisits RTE Act Exclusion for Minority Schools

Supreme Court Revisits RTE Act Exclusion for Minority Schools

 India
4
Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

Kiaan Shah's Triumph: A New Star in Karting Races

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025