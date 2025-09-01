West Bengal Minister Stands by Police Amidst Criticism
West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim defended the state's police force against critics, stating that those who frequently criticize them are not friends of society. Speaking at a Police Day function, Hakim highlighted the crucial role of police in ensuring security. BJP leader Sajal Ghosh countered by accusing the police of corruption.
West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim has spoken out in defense of the state's police force, stating that individuals who consistently criticize the police cannot be called friends of society.
During a Police Day event, Minister Hakim emphasized that the police's relentless efforts ensure that citizens live in a safe environment. "We owe our restful nights to the vigilance of our police, who protect us round the clock," he said. Hakim compared the police's domestic role to that of the Indian Army during wartime.
However, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh reacted sharply to these comments, alleging that police integrity has been compromised under the current administration, claiming some officers are more focused on adhering to political directives and illicit money collection than their duties.
