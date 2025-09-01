YSRCP Criticizes Government Over Budameru Flood Compensation Delay
V Srinivas of YSRCP criticized the Andhra Pradesh government for not compensating Budameru flood-affected families after a year, alleging it tarnished Vijayawada's image. He warned of agitation if issues aren't addressed, accusing CM N Chandrababu Naidu of neglecting flood survivors for Amaravati projects and lacking rehabilitation measures.
On Monday, YSRCP leader V Srinivas criticized the Andhra Pradesh government for failing to compensate families affected by the Budameru flooding, a delay that has persisted for over a year. He accused the government of tarnishing Vijayawada's brand image.
Exactly a year has passed since the Budameru rivulet overflowed, leading to severe flooding in Singh Nagar and other areas. Srinivas alleged that despite moderate rains, several colonies remain inundated due to the lack of permanent flooding solutions.
During a press conference, Srinivas claimed the NDA coalition has neglected its responsibility to compensate victims, thus harming Vijayawada's reputation. He issued a warning that without proper compensation and desilting measures, the YSRCP would initiate an agitation.
