Maratha Quota Leader Urges Peace as Protests Escalate in Mumbai
Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange appealed to protesters to adhere to court orders and avoid disrupting life in Mumbai. He emphasized the importance of non-violence and adherence to designated protest areas, expressing concerns about outsiders inciting disorder. The Bombay High Court has warned against unauthorized protests impacting the city's functioning.
Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange has called on protesters to comply with the Bombay High Court's directives, urging them to avoid disrupting daily life in Mumbai. Speaking at Azad Maidan, the site of his hunger strike, Jarange stressed the importance of non-violence and the use of designated protest areas.
Jarange's plea comes following the high court's criticism of protesters for obstructing crucial areas in south Mumbai. The court emphasized the need to restore normalcy in the city, setting a noon deadline on Tuesday for the streets to be cleared.
Despite his deteriorating health, Jarange remains firm on the demand for a 10 per cent reservation for Marathas under the OBC category. His call for peaceful protests echoes concerns about outsiders potentially inciting disorder among demonstrators.
Manoj Jarange asks Maratha protesters to follow HC directives; Don't roam on Mumbai streets, park vehicles in designated areas.
