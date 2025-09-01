Left Menu

Tragic Explosion at Surat Textile Mill: 2 Dead, 20 Injured

A catastrophic explosion at Santosh Textile Mill in Surat, Gujarat, resulted in two fatalities and 20 injuries. A chemical drum ignited the fire. The cause is under investigation, and two workers remain in critical condition. The fire continues to rage as emergency services fight to contain it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:38 IST
Tragic Explosion at Surat Textile Mill: 2 Dead, 20 Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating explosion rocked Santosh Textile Mill in Surat, Gujarat, claiming the lives of at least two workers and injuring 20 others. The incident, occurring on Monday afternoon, was triggered by a chemical drum that exploded, according to officials present at the scene.

Sub Divisional Magistrate VK Pipaliya informed that the explosion quickly escalated into a blazing fire. Emergency responders, including at least ten fire tenders, were dispatched to control the inferno. The fire is still ongoing, while authorities continue to investigate the exact cause of the explosion.

The injured workers were immediately taken to a hospital in Surat for treatment. Among the hospitalized, the condition of two workers is critical. The incident has sparked concerns about safety protocols in industrial operations within the region.

TRENDING

1
Health Concerns Surge for Jailed Imran Khan Amid Denied Medical Access

Health Concerns Surge for Jailed Imran Khan Amid Denied Medical Access

 Pakistan
2
India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Design Leadership

India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Design Leadership

 India
3
Controversial Eviction Drive in Assam Targets Muslim Families

Controversial Eviction Drive in Assam Targets Muslim Families

 India
4
Devastating Doda Floods: Relief Efforts Underway

Devastating Doda Floods: Relief Efforts Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025