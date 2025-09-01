Tragic Explosion at Surat Textile Mill: 2 Dead, 20 Injured

A devastating explosion rocked Santosh Textile Mill in Surat, Gujarat, claiming the lives of at least two workers and injuring 20 others. The incident, occurring on Monday afternoon, was triggered by a chemical drum that exploded, according to officials present at the scene.

Sub Divisional Magistrate VK Pipaliya informed that the explosion quickly escalated into a blazing fire. Emergency responders, including at least ten fire tenders, were dispatched to control the inferno. The fire is still ongoing, while authorities continue to investigate the exact cause of the explosion.

The injured workers were immediately taken to a hospital in Surat for treatment. Among the hospitalized, the condition of two workers is critical. The incident has sparked concerns about safety protocols in industrial operations within the region.