Tragic Explosion at Surat Textile Mill: 2 Dead, 20 Injured
A catastrophic explosion at Santosh Textile Mill in Surat, Gujarat, resulted in two fatalities and 20 injuries. A chemical drum ignited the fire. The cause is under investigation, and two workers remain in critical condition. The fire continues to rage as emergency services fight to contain it.
- Country:
- India
A devastating explosion rocked Santosh Textile Mill in Surat, Gujarat, claiming the lives of at least two workers and injuring 20 others. The incident, occurring on Monday afternoon, was triggered by a chemical drum that exploded, according to officials present at the scene.
Sub Divisional Magistrate VK Pipaliya informed that the explosion quickly escalated into a blazing fire. Emergency responders, including at least ten fire tenders, were dispatched to control the inferno. The fire is still ongoing, while authorities continue to investigate the exact cause of the explosion.
The injured workers were immediately taken to a hospital in Surat for treatment. Among the hospitalized, the condition of two workers is critical. The incident has sparked concerns about safety protocols in industrial operations within the region.
ALSO READ
Two workers killed, 20 others injured as blast triggers fire at textile unit in Gujarat's Surat district: Officials.
Enhancing Social Security for Mid-Day Meal Workers: RSS Affiliate Engages with Education Minister
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 800, with 2,500 injured, Taliban government spokesman says, reports AP.
Tragic Altercation Leads to Fatality in Jharkhand Village
Protests Ignite Over Health Workers' Regularisation Controversy in Nagaland