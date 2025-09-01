Left Menu

Ghana's Chief Justice Dismissed Amid Misconduct Allegations

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has removed Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo following a committee's allegations of misconduct. Torkornoo, the country's third female chief justice, termed the accusations as baseless and politically motivated. Mahama's decisive action follows an earlier suspension earlier this year pending investigation findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:22 IST
Ghana's Chief Justice Dismissed Amid Misconduct Allegations
  • Country:
  • Ghana

President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana has taken the significant step of removing the nation's chief justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, amid allegations of misconduct. The president's office announced this in a statement on Monday, highlighting the findings of a committee investigation.

The committee's report accused Torkornoo of "misbehaviour" leading to her removal. Mahama had initiated the investigation earlier this year, resulting in Torkornoo's suspension as the third female chief justice in Ghana's history.

Torkornoo has dismissed the allegations as unfounded and politically motivated, raising questions about the political dynamics influencing judicial appointments in Ghana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Rising Waters: Flood Crisis Grips the State

Punjab's Rising Waters: Flood Crisis Grips the State

 India
2
Multimillion Fraud: Kerala Man Duped in Online Trading Scam

Multimillion Fraud: Kerala Man Duped in Online Trading Scam

 India
3
Punjab Faces Unprecedented Flood Devastation; Leaders Urge Immediate Relief

Punjab Faces Unprecedented Flood Devastation; Leaders Urge Immediate Relief

 India
4
Guatemala's Commitment: Hosting Unaccompanied Minors Amidst Legal Dispute

Guatemala's Commitment: Hosting Unaccompanied Minors Amidst Legal Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025