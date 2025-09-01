Ghana's Chief Justice Dismissed Amid Misconduct Allegations

President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana has taken the significant step of removing the nation's chief justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, amid allegations of misconduct. The president's office announced this in a statement on Monday, highlighting the findings of a committee investigation.

The committee's report accused Torkornoo of "misbehaviour" leading to her removal. Mahama had initiated the investigation earlier this year, resulting in Torkornoo's suspension as the third female chief justice in Ghana's history.

Torkornoo has dismissed the allegations as unfounded and politically motivated, raising questions about the political dynamics influencing judicial appointments in Ghana.

