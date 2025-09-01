Ghana's Chief Justice Dismissed Amid Misconduct Allegations
Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has removed Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo following a committee's allegations of misconduct. Torkornoo, the country's third female chief justice, termed the accusations as baseless and politically motivated. Mahama's decisive action follows an earlier suspension earlier this year pending investigation findings.
President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana has taken the significant step of removing the nation's chief justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, amid allegations of misconduct. The president's office announced this in a statement on Monday, highlighting the findings of a committee investigation.
The committee's report accused Torkornoo of "misbehaviour" leading to her removal. Mahama had initiated the investigation earlier this year, resulting in Torkornoo's suspension as the third female chief justice in Ghana's history.
Torkornoo has dismissed the allegations as unfounded and politically motivated, raising questions about the political dynamics influencing judicial appointments in Ghana.
