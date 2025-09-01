Occultist Accused: Under the Guise of Rituals

An occult practitioner, Alfaz, stands accused of raping a 20-year-old Dalit woman under the guise of a ritual. This alarming incident came to light when the woman's family filed a complaint with the Deoband Police Station.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural Sagar Jain, explained that Alfaz was invited to treat the ailing woman. However, during the ritual, he allegedly sent her mother out before committing the crime.

Following the assault, the victim's health deteriorated leading her to confide in her mother. The family promptly approached the police, and the authorities are now conducting a manhunt to bring the accused to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)