Naxal Trio Nabbed with Explosives in Chhattisgarh: A Major Crackdown on CPI (Maoist)

Three Naxalites, including Podiyam Joga, Madvi Masa, and Pojja Madvi, were arrested in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. The apprehension, part of an anti-Naxal operation, led to the seizure of explosives and materials linked to the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development in Chhattisgarh, three Naxalites were arrested in Sukma district with explosives, a police official revealed on Monday.

The individuals, Podiyam Joga, Madvi Masa, and Pojja Madvi, were apprehended during an anti-Naxal operation conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force's 50th battalion and local authorities near Pentapad village in Chintagufa area.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of a tiffin bomb, detonators, gelatin rods, and other explosive materials, all linked to the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

(With inputs from agencies.)

