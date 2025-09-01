Naxal Trio Nabbed with Explosives in Chhattisgarh: A Major Crackdown on CPI (Maoist)

In a significant development in Chhattisgarh, three Naxalites were arrested in Sukma district with explosives, a police official revealed on Monday.

The individuals, Podiyam Joga, Madvi Masa, and Pojja Madvi, were apprehended during an anti-Naxal operation conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force's 50th battalion and local authorities near Pentapad village in Chintagufa area.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of a tiffin bomb, detonators, gelatin rods, and other explosive materials, all linked to the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

(With inputs from agencies.)