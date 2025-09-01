Zapad-2025 Drills Raise NATO Concerns Amidst Military Exercises

In light of the upcoming Zapad-2025 military exercises, Germany's top defense official Carsten Breuer reassured that there's no immediate threat of Russian attacks on NATO territories. Nonetheless, Germany and NATO remain vigilant as the drills approach.

The Zapad-2025 exercises, set to occur in Russia and Belarus, have triggered security fears among NATO members Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. Despite no current signs of aggression, the exercises' history of troop maneuvers raises legitimate concerns.

Concurrently, Germany spearheads Quadriga drills with 13 allied nations, focusing on defense strategies involving air, sea, and land. This overlap is crucial for NATO's Eastern European defense infrastructure amid ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)