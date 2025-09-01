Supreme Court Urges Fresh Review on Noise Levels at IGI Airport

The Supreme Court has stepped in, urging the National Green Tribunal to entertain new pleas related to monitoring noise levels at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Previously, the NGT declined to impose further directives, sparking an appeal from concerned parties.

In a significant hearing, Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan ruled, granting liberty to the Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Traditions and Promotion of National Awareness to file a fresh plea. They seek comprehensive reliefs initially directed by the NGT but yet to be fully implemented.

The Society's complaint highlights noise issues stemming primarily from Runway 29/11. Despite DIAL's installation of five noise monitoring terminals, the petitioner argues these are insufficient for the busy airport, urging the NGT to reassess and take prompt actions.