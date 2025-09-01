Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Fresh Review on Noise Levels at IGI Airport

The Supreme Court has directed the National Green Tribunal to consider any new pleas concerning compliance with noise level monitoring directives at Delhi's IGI Airport. This follows an appeal against the NGT's refusal to issue further instructions regarding noise pollution related to Runway 29/11.

  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has stepped in, urging the National Green Tribunal to entertain new pleas related to monitoring noise levels at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Previously, the NGT declined to impose further directives, sparking an appeal from concerned parties.

In a significant hearing, Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan ruled, granting liberty to the Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Traditions and Promotion of National Awareness to file a fresh plea. They seek comprehensive reliefs initially directed by the NGT but yet to be fully implemented.

The Society's complaint highlights noise issues stemming primarily from Runway 29/11. Despite DIAL's installation of five noise monitoring terminals, the petitioner argues these are insufficient for the busy airport, urging the NGT to reassess and take prompt actions.

