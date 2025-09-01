Uttarakhand Grants 10% Reservation for Retired Agniveers
The Uttarakhand government has approved a 10% horizontal reservation in government jobs for retired Agniveers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Former Agniveers are exempted from fitness tests and receive age-relaxation benefits. The initiative is to honor their service and provide employment opportunities.
In a significant move, the Uttarakhand government on Monday announced a 10% horizontal reservation for Agniveers who have retired from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. This reservation applies to various government departments' uniformed services.
The state's Personnel and Vigilance Department officially issued new rules offering this reservation for retired Agniveers seeking direct recruitment in Group 'C' government services. The provisions include an exemption from physical fitness tests and extended age limits based on their service duration.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized that Agniveers represent the state's pride, and this effort aims to ensure their dignified resettlement through employment opportunities. Key positions targeted for recruitment include roles in the police, fire services, forest, excise, and transport departments.
