Sarbananda Sonowal Urges Youth to Lead as ChangeMakers for Viksit Bharat

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, called upon India’s youth to take the lead as “ChangeMakers” in shaping the nation’s journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). Addressing students at his alma mater, DHS Kanoi College in Dibrugarh, Assam, the Minister underscored the vital role of young people as the force of transformation in modern India.

Inauguration of New Facilities

During his visit, Shri Sonowal inaugurated several projects under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS):

A fitness centre to promote health, discipline, and wellness.

A drinking water facility ensuring safe and clean water on campus.

The Dr. Yogiraj Basu Memorial Science & Technology Building, designed to encourage research, innovation, and scientific exploration among students.

These initiatives, he said, represent a holistic approach to education—balancing intellectual, physical, and emotional development for the youth.

Youth as Drivers of Change

In his address, Shri Sonowal emphasized that the strength of India lies in the hands of its young population.

“You are not just students; you are leaders of change. You are in the Amrit Kaal with a tremendous opportunity to become an agent of transformation for your society, your economy, and your country. By embracing knowledge, fitness, and responsible living, you can drive India’s transformation into a self-reliant and developed country,” he said.

He urged students to adopt values of discipline, innovation, compassion, and service, and to embrace opportunities offered by Atmanirbhar Bharat in entrepreneurship, technology, and leadership.

Role of Health and Yoga

Highlighting the importance of well-being, Shri Sonowal said:

“Yoga is not just exercise—it is a way to achieve balance and clarity in life. Through good health, you can contribute to society with greater strength and enjoy life responsibly.”

He linked health and happiness to nation-building, encouraging youth to cultivate fitness as a foundation for productive living.

Linking Youth Energy With National Vision

Shri Sonowal aligned his message with the government’s motto of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”, emphasizing that youth participation is critical to its realization. He said that when young people channel their energy into education, innovation, and fitness, India’s emergence as a global power becomes unstoppable.

The Minister also encouraged students to blend resilience and innovation with India’s traditional values, ensuring that development remains both inclusive and compassionate.

Engagement With Students

The programme featured cultural and academic performances by Kanoi College students, which Shri Sonowal praised as “deeply inspiring.” He lauded their creativity and enthusiasm, extending best wishes for their future and encouraging them to carry forward India’s legacy of innovation and responsibility.

Attendees and Dignitaries

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including:

Shri Prashanta Phukan , Assam Cabinet Minister & local MLA.

Shri Rituparna Baruah , Chairman, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC).

Shri Ujjal Phukan , Deputy Mayor, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC).

Shri Asim Hazarika , Chairman, Dibrugarh Development Authority (DDA).

Dr. Shashikanta Saikia, Principal of Kanoi College.

By inaugurating new facilities and engaging directly with students, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal reinforced the message that youth are at the heart of India’s transformation. His call for students to act as ChangeMakers—driving innovation, upholding values, and embracing wellness—was both a tribute to his alma mater and a reminder of the youth’s responsibility in shaping Viksit Bharat by 2047.