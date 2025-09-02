Surprise Discovery: Grenades Found Near MP's Residence

In a startling discovery, two hand grenades were found near the home of Manipur Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba Leishemba in Imphal on Monday, according to local police reports.

The explosives were located at the main entrance of Bal Bidya Mandir School, situated just 50 meters from the MP's residence at Palace Compound. CRPF personnel, stationed at the school, identified the threat and alerted authorities.

A subsequent examination by the bomb disposal squad revealed that the grenades were missing detonators, rendering them ineffective. Local law enforcement has registered a case at the Porompat police station and is actively investigating the group and motives behind this alarming incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)