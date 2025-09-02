Left Menu

Surprise Discovery: Grenades Found Near MP's Residence

Two hand grenades were discovered near the residence of Manipur Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba Leishemba in Imphal. Located at the main gate of a nearby school, the grenades were detected by CRPF personnel. The grenades were missing detonators, and police are investigating potential suspects behind the incident.

Updated: 02-09-2025 00:11 IST
  • India

In a startling discovery, two hand grenades were found near the home of Manipur Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba Leishemba in Imphal on Monday, according to local police reports.

The explosives were located at the main entrance of Bal Bidya Mandir School, situated just 50 meters from the MP's residence at Palace Compound. CRPF personnel, stationed at the school, identified the threat and alerted authorities.

A subsequent examination by the bomb disposal squad revealed that the grenades were missing detonators, rendering them ineffective. Local law enforcement has registered a case at the Porompat police station and is actively investigating the group and motives behind this alarming incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

