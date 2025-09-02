Daring Arrest in Noida: Rs 25,000 Reward Fugitive Caught After Gunfire Exchange

A man with a Rs 25,000 bounty was apprehended following a police confrontation in Noida, officials reported on Monday.

The suspect, Sameer from Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly faced charges in various thefts and armed robberies in Noida and Faridabad. On Sunday, a police team in Sector 39 signaled a motorcyclist to stop near Gate No. 1 of Sector 44. The individual fled, leading to a pursuit. After his motorcycle skidded, the suspect attempted to flee on foot, discharging a firearm at the officers to escape arrest, explained Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Yamuna Prasad.

The police team returned fire in self-defense, injuring the suspect in the leg. They recovered a stolen mobile phone, a motorcycle, and a country-made pistol from him. The accused is under medical care and will appear before a magistrate once released, authorities stated.

