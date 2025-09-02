Left Menu

Daring Arrest in Noida: Rs 25,000 Reward Fugitive Caught After Gunfire Exchange

A man named Sameer, carrying a Rs 25,000 reward, was arrested in Noida after a police encounter. He was wanted in multiple theft and armed robbery cases. The police recovered a country-made pistol, a stolen mobile phone, and a motorcycle. Sameer is currently receiving medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 02-09-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 00:26 IST
Daring Arrest in Noida: Rs 25,000 Reward Fugitive Caught After Gunfire Exchange
Sameer
  • Country:
  • India

A man with a Rs 25,000 bounty was apprehended following a police confrontation in Noida, officials reported on Monday.

The suspect, Sameer from Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly faced charges in various thefts and armed robberies in Noida and Faridabad. On Sunday, a police team in Sector 39 signaled a motorcyclist to stop near Gate No. 1 of Sector 44. The individual fled, leading to a pursuit. After his motorcycle skidded, the suspect attempted to flee on foot, discharging a firearm at the officers to escape arrest, explained Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Yamuna Prasad.

The police team returned fire in self-defense, injuring the suspect in the leg. They recovered a stolen mobile phone, a motorcycle, and a country-made pistol from him. The accused is under medical care and will appear before a magistrate once released, authorities stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

 India
2
Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

 Global
3
Chicago Stands Strong: Resisting Federal Intervention

Chicago Stands Strong: Resisting Federal Intervention

 Global
4
Transfer Drama: Marc Guehi's Liverpool Move Collapses

Transfer Drama: Marc Guehi's Liverpool Move Collapses

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025