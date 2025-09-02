Tragic UN Mission Crash: Haitian Armored Vehicle Accident Claims Lives

An accident involving two armored vehicles in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, has resulted in the deaths of at least two individuals and left eight Kenyan police officers injured, officials reported on Monday.

The deceased include a civilian and a member of the UN-backed mission aimed at combating gangs in the troubled Caribbean nation, according to mission spokesman Jack Ombaka. Authorities revealed that three of the injured officers are in serious condition and were airlifted to the neighboring Dominican Republic for urgent medical care.

The incident occurred Sunday evening on the Kenscoff-Pétion-Ville route when a towing operation went wrong. This latest tragedy brings the death toll of Kenyan officers in Haiti to three since the commencement of the mission over a year ago, with previous fatalities resulting from gang violence.