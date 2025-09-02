Left Menu

Tragic UN Mission Crash: Haitian Armored Vehicle Accident Claims Lives

A collision involving armored vehicles in Haiti's capital resulted in two fatalities, including a civilian, and injured eight Kenyan police officers. Part of a UN-backed mission combating gangs, the accident involved a breakdown en route to Kenscoff-Pétion-Ville. Three officers were airlifted for urgent treatment.

Updated: 02-09-2025 00:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An accident involving two armored vehicles in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, has resulted in the deaths of at least two individuals and left eight Kenyan police officers injured, officials reported on Monday.

The deceased include a civilian and a member of the UN-backed mission aimed at combating gangs in the troubled Caribbean nation, according to mission spokesman Jack Ombaka. Authorities revealed that three of the injured officers are in serious condition and were airlifted to the neighboring Dominican Republic for urgent medical care.

The incident occurred Sunday evening on the Kenscoff-Pétion-Ville route when a towing operation went wrong. This latest tragedy brings the death toll of Kenyan officers in Haiti to three since the commencement of the mission over a year ago, with previous fatalities resulting from gang violence.

