Historic Alliance: Leaders Unite in Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin commenced a significant diplomatic visit, touching down in Beijing after his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin. Russian news outlets report that Putin aims to engage in key discussions with Chinese leadership in the country's capital.

Amid heightened international interest, the Kremlin leader is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, reinforcing Russo-Chinese relations during this pivotal interaction.

Adding to the historic nature of his visit, Putin, alongside Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will attend a military procession on Wednesday. This event marks the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender at the end of World War Two, symbolizing a shared historical memory and regional solidarity.