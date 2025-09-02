U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Discovers Mysterious Uranium Traces in Syria

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has detected traces of uranium in Syria during its investigation into a building allegedly destroyed by Israel in 2007, which the agency suspects was a concealed nuclear reactor.

While former Syrian officials claimed the Deir al-Zor site was merely a military base, the IAEA's 2011 report indicated the structure was likely an undeclared reactor. The agency has persisted in its efforts to confirm these findings by collecting samples from related sites.

Recent tests revealed anthropogenic uranium particles, prompting the IAEA to seek further access and cooperation from Syria. Meetings with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa have resulted in renewed agreements for transparency and additional site assessments, as the agency aims to resolve nuclear inquiries dating back over a decade.