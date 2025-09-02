Overnight Airstrike Claims Civilian Life in Kyiv Region
A civilian was killed in a Russian airstrike on Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region. The attack led to fires in a garage complex, shattering windows in residential buildings. The incident was reported by the regional governor, highlighting the continuing violence in Ukraine.
A civilian was tragically killed following an overnight Russian airstrike in Bila Tserkva, located in Ukraine's Kyiv region, according to the region's governor on Tuesday.
The discovery of a man's body occurred amid efforts by firefighters to extinguish a blaze at a garage complex, which had caught fire due to the attack, stated Governor Mykola Kalashnyk via the Telegram messaging app.
Widespread damage was noted throughout the city, with windows of numerous multi-storey residential buildings shattered and several areas engulfed in flames.
