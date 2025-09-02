Maharashtra OBC vs Maratha Quota Conundrum: Bhujbal Warns of Protests

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal has issued a stern warning of massive protests if any attempt is made to include Marathas in the existing OBC reservation quota.

During a meeting with prominent leaders from the OBC communities, Bhujbal discussed strategies to maintain their current reservation, amidst ongoing demands by Maratha protesters at Azad Maidan, led by Manoj Jarange.

Chhagan Bhujbal emphasized that accommodating Marathas in the OBC quota would reduce the already limited reservation for 374 communities. He highlighted that the existing reservation system already supports economically weaker Marathas. Bhujbal cautioned any changes could lead to widespread unrest among OBCs, stressing the importance of preserving their rights.