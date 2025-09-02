Chaos Erupts During Maratha Quota Protest in Mumbai
Police have registered a case against unidentified Maratha quota protesters in Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a passenger and vandalising a BEST bus. Tensions rose over seating disputes at the Juhu depot. The police are investigating the viral incident, and have filed charges for rioting, assault, and property damage.
- Country:
- India
A scuffle erupted on Sunday evening at Mumbai's Juhu depot involving Maratha quota protesters. Allegations of assault and vandalism surround a group of protesters who allegedly manhandled a passenger and damaged a BEST bus, prompting police to step in.
The incident reportedly began over a seating dispute, during which the protesters, identified by their saffron caps and scarves, engaged in a physical altercation with passengers. This incident took a violent turn when a window was broken during the fracas.
In response, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) called the police. Although the protesters and passengers vacated the scene before police arrived, officials have registered a case against 10-12 unknown individuals for rioting, assault, and damaging public property.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maratha quota
- protest
- riot
- Mumbai
- assault
- BEST bus
- vandalism
- Juhu depot
- police case
- public property
ALSO READ
24-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Assault on Minor Sparks Police Encounter
Priest Gets 7-Year Jail Term for Temple Assault
Assam Congress Files Complaint Against BJP for Vandalism During Protest
Transgender Arrests at Deoria Sadar: Alleged Assault on RPF Inspector
Unscathed Afloat: Scarlet Ray's Narrow Escape from Houthi Assault