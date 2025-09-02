Cartoonist Granted Anticipatory Bail Following Controversial Modi Cartoons
The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to cartoonist Hemant Malviya, accused of sharing objectionable cartoons of PM Modi and RSS. While he apologized on social media, the police can seek bail cancellation if cooperation falters. Malviya challenged a Madhya Pradesh court's bail denial, with ongoing investigation as evidence is gathered.
The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to cartoonist Hemant Malviya on Tuesday, who faced allegations over objectionable depictions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS members on social platforms.
Although Malviya issued apologies via Facebook and Instagram, the police retain the right to revoke his bail if he fails to assist with the investigation. His lawyer, Vrinda Grover, stated that Malviya has complied by issuing a formal apology despite not being formally summoned yet.
The apex court reaffirmed the need for judicial interventions to curtail objectionable online content, while Malviya's legal team had earlier contested a Madhya Pradesh court's refusal to grant bail. The Indore police case against him cites disturbing communal harmony through his posts depicting religious figures and political leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
