Political Turmoil Surrounds Dharmasthala Case Investigation

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticizes the BJP for politicizing the Dharmasthala case as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducts an independent probe. While the BJP demands a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation, Siddaramaiah defends the state's police efforts, questioning the opposition's trust in local law enforcement.

Mysuru | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:21 IST
Political Turmoil Surrounds Dharmasthala Case Investigation
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the opposition BJP of politicizing the ongoing Dharmasthala case investigation. He emphasized that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been tasked with conducting an independent probe to uncover the truth, unaffected by government interference.

The controversy intensified as the BJP held a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally, demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe. Siddaramaiah questioned the BJP's lack of faith in the state's police capabilities, while Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade expressed support for the SIT's efforts.

BJP's claims of foreign funding and a conspiracy against Dharmasthala were dismissed by Siddaramaiah as political maneuvers. The Chief Minister reiterated that while political criticism is expected, it should not distort the truth. The case remains under investigation, with recent excavation efforts revealing skeletal remains at multiple sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

