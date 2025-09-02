Political Turmoil Surrounds Dharmasthala Case Investigation

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the opposition BJP of politicizing the ongoing Dharmasthala case investigation. He emphasized that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been tasked with conducting an independent probe to uncover the truth, unaffected by government interference.

The controversy intensified as the BJP held a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally, demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe. Siddaramaiah questioned the BJP's lack of faith in the state's police capabilities, while Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade expressed support for the SIT's efforts.

BJP's claims of foreign funding and a conspiracy against Dharmasthala were dismissed by Siddaramaiah as political maneuvers. The Chief Minister reiterated that while political criticism is expected, it should not distort the truth. The case remains under investigation, with recent excavation efforts revealing skeletal remains at multiple sites.

