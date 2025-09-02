Explosive Clash: Terrorists Target Paramilitary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Five terrorists were neutralized and six policemen suffered injuries during a violent confrontation following a suicide bombing at a paramilitary post in Pakistan's turbulent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as reported by officials.

The attack unfolded when a suicide bomber drove an explosive-filled vehicle into the Federal Constabulary Lines' entrance in Bannu, a region adjacent to north Waziristan and Afghanistan, stated District Police Officer Saleem Abbas Kalachi.

In a coordinated effort, security forces eliminated five assailants who had infiltrated office premises post-blast. The operation resulted in injuries to several police officers, with a senior official critically hit.

