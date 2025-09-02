Explosive Clash: Terrorists Target Paramilitary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
A suicide attack on a paramilitary post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led to the death of five terrorists and injuries to six policemen. The attack was carried out by militants who stormed the facility after an explosive-laden car explosion.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Five terrorists were neutralized and six policemen suffered injuries during a violent confrontation following a suicide bombing at a paramilitary post in Pakistan's turbulent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as reported by officials.
The attack unfolded when a suicide bomber drove an explosive-filled vehicle into the Federal Constabulary Lines' entrance in Bannu, a region adjacent to north Waziristan and Afghanistan, stated District Police Officer Saleem Abbas Kalachi.
In a coordinated effort, security forces eliminated five assailants who had infiltrated office premises post-blast. The operation resulted in injuries to several police officers, with a senior official critically hit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Breach at MLA Hostel: Call for Action
Odisha Police's Remarkable Rescue: Operation Anweshan
Anticipation Builds for VVIP's Upcoming Visit to Manipur Amidst Tight Security
Strengthening Ties: Leaders of China, Russia, and Mongolia Discuss Cooperation
Southland Space Hub Secures $2.25M Boost to Expand Satellite Operations