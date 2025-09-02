Left Menu

Explosive Clash: Terrorists Target Paramilitary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A suicide attack on a paramilitary post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led to the death of five terrorists and injuries to six policemen. The attack was carried out by militants who stormed the facility after an explosive-laden car explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Five terrorists were neutralized and six policemen suffered injuries during a violent confrontation following a suicide bombing at a paramilitary post in Pakistan's turbulent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as reported by officials.

The attack unfolded when a suicide bomber drove an explosive-filled vehicle into the Federal Constabulary Lines' entrance in Bannu, a region adjacent to north Waziristan and Afghanistan, stated District Police Officer Saleem Abbas Kalachi.

In a coordinated effort, security forces eliminated five assailants who had infiltrated office premises post-blast. The operation resulted in injuries to several police officers, with a senior official critically hit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

