Devastating Earthquake in Afghanistan: Unveiling the Aftermath

In Afghanistan's mountainous east, rescue operations continue as a 6.0 magnitude earthquake results in 900 deaths and 3,000 injuries. The Taliban seeks international aid as the UK and China offer assistance. The disaster highlights Afghanistan's economic and humanitarian struggles under the Taliban regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalalabad | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:12 IST
Rescue teams in Afghanistan's eastern regions persist in their search for survivors as the death toll from a catastrophic earthquake soars to 900, with 3,000 individuals reported injured. Official statistics may rise as evacuation efforts continue, according to Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority.

The disaster mainly affected the Kunar province, where many reside in steep river valleys. The 6.0 magnitude quake struck late Sunday, leading to landslides and road blockages. Aid agencies and helicopters strive to reach isolated areas, exacerbated by rough terrain and damaged infrastructure.

The Taliban government, shunned internationally, appeals for aid. The UK has earmarked 1 million pounds for humanitarian agencies, and China offers relief assistance. This earthquake marks the third major tremor since the Taliban's 2021 rise, compounding Afghanistan's existing economic and humanitarian woes.

