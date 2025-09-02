Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Drug Syndicate, Arrest Key Players

The Delhi Police dismantled a drug syndicate, arresting three individuals including a peddler and a supplier. Officers seized over 100 grams of smack. Following tips and a strategic operation near Laxmi Nagar, key arrests include Talha Azhar and Azam Ali, indicating a larger network of drug trafficking.

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a drug syndicate, arresting three pivotal members and seizing over 100 grams of smack. Their operation reportedly targeted a network operating from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

The operation, conducted on August 28 near Laxmi Nagar railway bridge, resulted in the arrest of Talha Azhar, 22, a Badaun resident with 94.53 grams of smack. His interrogation led to further arrests, including supplier Azam Ali, and Pradeep Kumar Pal, involved in distribution. Ali was apprehended during subsequent raids in Badaun.

Officials revealed that Azhar transitioned into drug trafficking after business losses, teaming up with Pal to sell contraband in East Delhi. The syndicate, exploiting vulnerable demographics, aimed for quick financial gains. Notably, Pal has prior criminal involvements.

