Left Menu

Cyprus Faces Crucial Water Challenge: Desalination as a Lifeline

The Saint Nicholas church, usually submerged, reveals Cyprus's water crisis. Climate change and increased demands have exacerbated shortages, pushing the country towards desalination for water needs. Authorities aim to end weather reliance, though environmental concerns linger over desalination's impact, urging innovations to prevent further land degradation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:32 IST
Cyprus Faces Crucial Water Challenge: Desalination as a Lifeline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Saint Nicholas church in the hills near Limassol offers a stark view of Cyprus's water crisis, as it stands exposed in the Kouris Reservoir. This is a reflection of worsening conditions in a country traditionally prone to drought.

Climate change has intensified the situation, turning temporary dry spells into long-term challenges for authorities now leaning on desalination to bridge the gap in water supply. The island has seen a 15% drop in rainfall over 90 years, with Nicosia temperatures rising 1.8 degrees Celsius in the past century—double the global average, according to official reports.

In 2023, Cyprus's water deficit reached 66 million cubic meters, with demand tripling since 1990 due to population growth and tourism. Desalination, first used in 1997, currently meets 70% of drinking water needs, and the government plans to expand its use despite concerns over environmental effects.

TRENDING

1
Jeep Accident Claims Two Lives in Dramatic Rescue Effort

Jeep Accident Claims Two Lives in Dramatic Rescue Effort

 India
2
Tension Escalates at Azad Maidan as Police Clear Protest Vehicles

Tension Escalates at Azad Maidan as Police Clear Protest Vehicles

 India
3
Justice Delivered: Tribunal Awards Rs 33.77 Lakh in 2019 Bus Accident Case

Justice Delivered: Tribunal Awards Rs 33.77 Lakh in 2019 Bus Accident Case

 India
4
Putin's Stance on EU Membership and NATO Relations

Putin's Stance on EU Membership and NATO Relations

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025