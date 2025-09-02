Cyprus Faces Crucial Water Challenge: Desalination as a Lifeline

The Saint Nicholas church in the hills near Limassol offers a stark view of Cyprus's water crisis, as it stands exposed in the Kouris Reservoir. This is a reflection of worsening conditions in a country traditionally prone to drought.

Climate change has intensified the situation, turning temporary dry spells into long-term challenges for authorities now leaning on desalination to bridge the gap in water supply. The island has seen a 15% drop in rainfall over 90 years, with Nicosia temperatures rising 1.8 degrees Celsius in the past century—double the global average, according to official reports.

In 2023, Cyprus's water deficit reached 66 million cubic meters, with demand tripling since 1990 due to population growth and tourism. Desalination, first used in 1997, currently meets 70% of drinking water needs, and the government plans to expand its use despite concerns over environmental effects.