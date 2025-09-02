Left Menu

Karnataka's Dharmasthala Case: Debate Over Investigation Continues

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara rejected an NIA probe in the Dharmasthala case, asserting the competence of the SIT. Controversy surrounds claims of bodies buried in the temple town. The Opposition BJP demands further investigation, while allegations of conspiracy involving NGOs are under ED scrutiny.

Bengaluru | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:05 IST
The Karnataka government remains steadfast in its decision not to involve the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the ongoing probe into the Dharmasthala case. Home Minister G Parameshwara reiterated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is adequately handling the situation.

The controversy emerged following allegations by complainant C N Chinnaiah, who was later arrested for perjury, claiming bodies were buried in Dharmasthala. As the SIT conducts its investigation, excavations have discovered skeletal remains, fueling further public and political intrigue.

Amidst the uproar, allegations have surfaced involving NGOs funding a conspiracy against the temple administration, prompting possible inquiries from the Enforcement Directorate. Despite BJP's call for NIA intervention, the state government insists the SIT is sufficient for the task.

