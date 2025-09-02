Left Menu

Tragic Family Assault: Murders and Survival in Dumka

In Dumka, Jharkhand, an elderly couple was murdered, and their daughters injured allegedly due to a family dispute. The crime occurred at Sundara Falan village, and the older daughter blamed her boyfriend for the attack, citing her parents' refusal to their marriage as the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dumka | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in Jharkhand's Dumka district, an elderly couple was brutally murdered in the early hours of Tuesday. Their two daughters narrowly escaped death, suffering injuries during the attack.

The violence unfolded around 3 am at Sundara Falan village under Shikaripara police station. The victims, identified as Saheb Hembrom and his wife Mangli Kisku, were reportedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. The daughters, Hiramani and Beni, managed to flee and are now receiving medical care at Dumka Sadar Hospital.

Police investigations indicate a family dispute as a potential motive. Shikaripara police officer Amit Lakra stated that the elder daughter accused her boyfriend, Lokesh Murmu, of the crime, attributing the attack to her parents' opposition to their marriage. Efforts to trace Murmu, who is disabled and unemployed, are underway as the investigation continues.

