Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive
As tensions rise, tens of thousands of Israeli reservists are mobilizing for a renewed offensive in Gaza City. Despite top military warnings, Prime Minister Netanyahu aims to accelerate the campaign. The humanitarian crisis intensifies, with rising civilian casualties and calls for a ceasefire meeting opposition from military leadership.
Tens of thousands of Israeli reservists reported for duty on Tuesday, ahead of a planned offensive in Gaza City, pushed forward by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite senior military warnings. The move comes amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis, with at least 86 Palestinian fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.
The Israeli Army is logistically preparing for the integration of 40,000 reservists to intensify Israel's hold on Gaza City, which currently stands at 75% of the Gaza Strip. A recent security cabinet meeting brought heated exchanges as military chief Eyal Zamir warned of the risks to hostages and the overstretched army. Despite this, the Israeli cabinet, led by Netanyahu, persists in its plans, prompting dissatisfaction among some reservists.
On the ground, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, with the Gaza health ministry reporting deaths from malnutrition and starvation amid Israeli military strikes. As ceasefire talks reach a stalemate, the international community watches closely, concerned for the fate of the hostages and the escalating regional instability.
ALSO READ
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida was killed in Gaza, reports AP.
Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida Reportedly Killed in Gaza
High-Profile Hamas Figure Abu Ubaida Reportedly Killed in Israeli Operation
Israeli Military Strikes: Key Hamas Spokesperson Killed
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Forces Target Key Hamas Figure Amid Intensified Military Campaign in Gaza