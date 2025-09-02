Left Menu

Mass Food Poisoning Strikes Indonesia's School Meal Program

A severe case of mass food poisoning affected 400 children in Indonesia's Bengkulu Province, linked to President Prabowo Subianto's school meal initiative. The program has faced criticism due to repeated poisoning incidents. Authorities plan to investigate while temporarily halting operations and aim to expand the program to 83 million recipients.

Mass Food Poisoning Strikes Indonesia's School Meal Program
  • Indonesia

A significant number of children have fallen ill in Indonesia's western Bengkulu Province due to mass food poisoning, marking the worst incident connected to President Prabowo Subianto's school meal program.

The initiative, started in January, provides free meals to children and pregnant women but has faced ongoing issues with sanitation, evidenced by a similar event previously affecting 365 people in Central Java.

Vice Governor Mian stated efforts are underway to investigate the cause, leading to a temporary suspension of operations at the implicated kitchen. Authorities have planned an extensive expansion of the program, intending to reach 83 million recipients by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

