Inter-State Drug Syndicate Busted: Drones, Heroin & Cross-Border Smuggling Uncovered

An inter-state drug syndicate has been dismantled by the police in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities seized narcotics linked to an elaborate cross-border smuggling operation from Pakistan using drones.

The crackdown led to the arrest of four men, including two employees from the National Highway Authority of India, highlighting their role in the illicit operation. Heroin and cash were recovered, with investigations tracing connections to a notorious Pakistan-based drug smuggler.

Further arrests included a high-profile kingpin from Punjab, believed to have facilitated the financial channel with Pakistan. The operation underscored the ongoing efforts and commitment of law enforcement in combating drug trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)