Beware the Trap: German Security Alerts on Russian Espionage Recruitment via Social Media

German security officials are issuing warnings as concerns grow over Russia's use of social media to recruit individuals as 'disposable agents' for espionage and sabotage activities in Germany and Europe.

According to Western intelligence, Russia and its affiliates have engaged in numerous operations across Europe since the Ukraine invasion in 2022. The German Federal Criminal Police, in coordination with intelligence agencies, has noticed ramped-up activities where Russian operatives, directly or through proxies, seek recruits without formal training via online platforms.

Authorities caution that these 'disposable agents' perform illegal acts for minimal compensation, often unaware of their role or objectives. In response, German police have launched a campaign titled 'Don't become a disposable agent,' highlighting the penalties for such involvement, including imprisonment up to five to ten years. Current investigations focus on arson, property damage, and illicit surveillance activities potentially linked to these recruits.

(With inputs from agencies.)