Justice Denied: Umar Khalid's Struggle for Bail Continues

Umar Khalid, an activist jailed for a conspiracy case linked to Delhi riots, faces another setback as the High Court rejects his bail plea. Despite repeated legal attempts, Khalid's quest for justice remains unfulfilled, prompting his supporters to plan a solidarity march and express hope for a favorable Supreme Court verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:29 IST
Umar Khalid
  • Country:
  • India

Umar Khalid continues his legal battle as the High Court denies his bail plea. Jailed without trial since 2020 on charges connected to the Delhi riots, Khalid's supporters, including his partner Banjyotsana Lahiri, view the Supreme Court as the last hope for justice.

A rally is scheduled by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union to show solidarity on the fifth anniversary of Khalid's arrest. Critics argue that activists like Khalid face imprisonment while the riot's alleged instigators roam free, raising questions on the equality of justice.

Despite previous interim bail, Khalid now plans to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court after his plea was rejected in the lower courts. The police allege that his speeches incited communal violence during the CAA and NRC protests.

