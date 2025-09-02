Haryana Extends Support to Flood-Hit Regions

Haryana has pledged substantial financial assistance to support relief efforts in flood-stricken Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini allocated Rs 5 crore from the CM's Relief Fund to each state, underscoring Haryana's commitment to aiding affected families in these regions.

Saini reached out to the chief ministers of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir in written communications, expressing Haryana's solidarity in this crisis. He highlighted that the severe floods have put immense strain on the affected populations, and his administration stands ready to offer additional cooperation as required.

The catastrophic floods have caused significant devastation; Punjab faces its worst flooding since 1988, with 29 casualties reported. Similarly, Jammu and Kashmir have been severely impacted, with heavy rains and flash floods causing widespread destruction across multiple districts. The funds are aimed at providing immediate relief and facilitating ongoing rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)