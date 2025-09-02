CBI to Investigate Kaleshwaram Project Irregularities

In a significant development, the Telangana government has called for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding the Kaleshwaram project. This directive follows Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's announcement in the Legislative Assembly, amidst growing concerns over the project's financial implications.

The inquiry stems from reports by the National Dam Safety Authority and a judicial commission, which revealed significant issues in the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages. The reports pointed to substantial financial losses for the state.

With the decision, the state government has consented to cooperate fully with the CBI inquiry. The investigation aims to address allegations against public servants and private entities involved in the high-profile project's construction, a critical topic in the 2023 Assembly election.