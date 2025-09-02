Left Menu

CBI to Investigate Kaleshwaram Project Irregularities

The Telangana government has ordered a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. This decision follows a debate on the project in the Assembly, highlighting financial losses due to construction issues. The government pledged full cooperation, citing various involved agencies and inter-state issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:19 IST
CBI to Investigate Kaleshwaram Project Irregularities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Telangana government has called for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding the Kaleshwaram project. This directive follows Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's announcement in the Legislative Assembly, amidst growing concerns over the project's financial implications.

The inquiry stems from reports by the National Dam Safety Authority and a judicial commission, which revealed significant issues in the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages. The reports pointed to substantial financial losses for the state.

With the decision, the state government has consented to cooperate fully with the CBI inquiry. The investigation aims to address allegations against public servants and private entities involved in the high-profile project's construction, a critical topic in the 2023 Assembly election.

TRENDING

1
BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwara': A Tribute to Modi's Vision for Delhi

BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwara': A Tribute to Modi's Vision for Delhi

 India
2
YSRCP Accuses NDA Coalition of Media Suppression

YSRCP Accuses NDA Coalition of Media Suppression

 India
3
Maratha Protesters Celebrate Victory as Government Concedes to Demands

Maratha Protesters Celebrate Victory as Government Concedes to Demands

 India
4
Bihar Bandh Called to Protest Insults at PM Modi

Bihar Bandh Called to Protest Insults at PM Modi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025