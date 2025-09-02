Alleged Conspiracy: Husband Accuses Wife and Her Lover

A man from Shastri Nagar has lodged a serious complaint with the police, accusing his wife and her alleged lover of plotting to murder him. This alarming claim has prompted law enforcement to initiate a thorough investigation.

Ashok Kumar, who has been married to Rekha for 18 years, stated in his complaint that his wife had developed an illicit relationship with Narendra, hailing from Simbhavali. According to Kumar, this relationship began several years post their marriage.

He alleged that his objections to his wife's phone conversations with Narendra were met with abuse and physical assault. Citing constant death threats from the pair, Kumar has demanded urgent intervention to ensure his safety. Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh confirmed the investigation, assuring strict action should the claims prove valid.

(With inputs from agencies.)