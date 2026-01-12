Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic End: Action Taken Against Police
In Uttarakhand's Haldwani district, a farmer named Sukhwant Singh allegedly committed suicide after accusing officials of inaction over a Rs 4 crore fraud. Following his death, two police sub-inspectors were suspended and 10 others relieved from duty. Authorities have launched a magisterial inquiry into the matter.
The alleged suicide of a farmer in Uttarakhand has led to immediate suspensions among local police forces. Two sub-inspectors were suspended and 10 officers relieved of duty, following accusations of negligence in handling a land fraud case worth Rs 4 crore.
Sukhwant Singh, a 40-year-old farmer from Kashipur's Paiga village, reportedly shot himself after posting a video detailing the alleged fraud and lack of police action. The video has prompted Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to initiate a magisterial inquiry into the case.
Singh's death has raised questions about police conduct, with charges of negligence and indifference being leveled against local officers. The state's senior officials, including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, are ensuring a transparent investigation takes place.
