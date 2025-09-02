Maratha Protesters Celebrate Victory as Government Concedes to Demands

Protesters advocating for Maratha quota reservations celebrated a significant breakthrough at Azad Maidan on Tuesday. The jubilant atmosphere followed activist Manoj Jarange's announcement ending his hunger strike, as the Maharashtra government conceded to numerous demands.

Among the key concessions was the provision of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, facilitating their eligibility for OBC reservation benefits. As a result, a large number of protesters gathered outside Azad Maidan and CSMT, celebrating with drumbeats, fireworks, and slogans.

The dispersal led to some chaos at CSMT as protesters hurried to catch trains, coinciding with peak commuting hours. In response, Central Railway launched special trains from CSMT to manage the increased passenger flow, while police ensured crowd control remained in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)