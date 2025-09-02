Major Naxalite Arrests Foil Explosive Plans in Chhattisgarh

Police in Bijapur district have arrested 16 Naxalites, including three women, in a major operation to thwart plans to target security forces with explosives.

The arrested individuals, aged between 19 and 50, were intercepted with a tiffin bomb, a pressure cooker bomb, and an improvised explosive device (IED) among other materials.

This significant operation was carried out by joint teams of the District Reserve Guard and Central Reserve Police Force, supplemented by the elite CoBRA unit.