Major Naxalite Arrests Foil Explosive Plans in Chhattisgarh

Police arrested 16 Naxalites, including three women, in Bijapur district, thwarting their plans to plant explosives targeting security forces. Authorities recovered a tiffin bomb, a pressure cooker bomb, and other items during the arrests. The operation involved joint efforts from DRG, CRPF, and CoBRA units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:06 IST
Police in Bijapur district have arrested 16 Naxalites, including three women, in a major operation to thwart plans to target security forces with explosives.

The arrested individuals, aged between 19 and 50, were intercepted with a tiffin bomb, a pressure cooker bomb, and an improvised explosive device (IED) among other materials.

This significant operation was carried out by joint teams of the District Reserve Guard and Central Reserve Police Force, supplemented by the elite CoBRA unit.

