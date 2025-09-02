Tragic Collision: Motorbike Accident Claims Life in MLA Convoy in West Bengal

In a tragic incident in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, a man lost his life following a collision involving a motorbike and a pilot car from Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla's convoy.

The accident, which took place in Bamanghata while Molla was en route to Kolkata, resulted in the motorcyclist, Mohammed Tajuddin, sustaining grave injuries.

Tajuddin, a resident of South Kolkata's Karaya area, was rushed to SSKM Hospital but succumbed in the afternoon. Police are examining CCTV footage to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

