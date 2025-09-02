Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Motorbike Accident Claims Life in MLA Convoy in West Bengal

A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a pilot car from Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla’s convoy in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The victim, Mohammed Tajuddin, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The incident is under investigation by the local police, analyzing CCTV footage.

Updated: 02-09-2025 20:17 IST
In a tragic incident in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, a man lost his life following a collision involving a motorbike and a pilot car from Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla's convoy.

The accident, which took place in Bamanghata while Molla was en route to Kolkata, resulted in the motorcyclist, Mohammed Tajuddin, sustaining grave injuries.

Tajuddin, a resident of South Kolkata's Karaya area, was rushed to SSKM Hospital but succumbed in the afternoon. Police are examining CCTV footage to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

