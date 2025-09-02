Left Menu

Delhi Court Extends Custody in High-Profile Fraud Case

A Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Sandeepa Virk, who claimed to be an actor and cosmetologist, until September 15. Virk is under investigation for fraud and misrepresentation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The custody extension was requested by Special Public Prosecutor Simon Benjamin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:20 IST
Delhi Court Extends Custody in High-Profile Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of a woman, identified as Sandeepa Virk, to September 15. The extension comes amid an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) involving allegations of fraud and misrepresentation.

Virk, who claimed to be an actor and cosmetologist, was originally taken into custody on August 12. Her arrest followed two days of extensive searches executed in Delhi and Mumbai targeting her and her associates.

Additional Sessions Judge Vijay Shankar granted the 14-day extension of Virk's custody at the request of Special Public Prosecutor Simon Benjamin. The prosecutor cited the necessity of the extension for continuing the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Historic Monsoon Session Achieves 98% Productivity

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Historic Monsoon Session Achieves 98% Productivi...

 India
3
Tragic Electrocution: 19-Year-Old Loses Life on Waterlogged Street

Tragic Electrocution: 19-Year-Old Loses Life on Waterlogged Street

 India
4
Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for National Unity Amidst Devastating Floods

Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for National Unity Amidst Devastating Flo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025