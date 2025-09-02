Delhi Court Extends Custody in High-Profile Fraud Case

A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of a woman, identified as Sandeepa Virk, to September 15. The extension comes amid an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) involving allegations of fraud and misrepresentation.

Virk, who claimed to be an actor and cosmetologist, was originally taken into custody on August 12. Her arrest followed two days of extensive searches executed in Delhi and Mumbai targeting her and her associates.

Additional Sessions Judge Vijay Shankar granted the 14-day extension of Virk's custody at the request of Special Public Prosecutor Simon Benjamin. The prosecutor cited the necessity of the extension for continuing the investigation.

