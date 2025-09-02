India Issues Flood Warnings to Pakistan Amid Ongoing Rainfall

India has put Pakistan on alert over the 'high probability' of flooding in the Sutlej River, following continuous rainfall in northern states that has necessitated the release of excess water from major dams, according to sources on Tuesday.

These alerts have been conveyed to Islamabad via the Ministry of External Affairs, underscoring the humanitarian concern from India.

Last week, India issued three alerts regarding potential floods in the Tawi River. On Tuesday, a warning was specifically issued for possible Sutlej river flooding expected on Wednesday, sources disclosed.

The incessant rainfall has caused the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers along with seasonal rivulets in Punjab to swell. India halted the routine hydrological data exchange with Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror attack, but new flood warnings were shared on humanitarian grounds to avert potential loss of lives and property, as per sources.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 and facilitated by the World Bank, continues to dictate the river water-sharing protocol between India and Pakistan.

