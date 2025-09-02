Left Menu

India Issues Flood Warnings to Pakistan Amid Ongoing Rainfall

India has warned Pakistan of potential flooding in the Sutlej River due to heavy rains and subsequent water release from dams. Despite the halted hydrological data exchange post-Pahalgam attack, India communicated these warnings on humanitarian grounds to prevent loss of life and property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:28 IST
India Issues Flood Warnings to Pakistan Amid Ongoing Rainfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has put Pakistan on alert over the 'high probability' of flooding in the Sutlej River, following continuous rainfall in northern states that has necessitated the release of excess water from major dams, according to sources on Tuesday.

These alerts have been conveyed to Islamabad via the Ministry of External Affairs, underscoring the humanitarian concern from India.

Last week, India issued three alerts regarding potential floods in the Tawi River. On Tuesday, a warning was specifically issued for possible Sutlej river flooding expected on Wednesday, sources disclosed.

The incessant rainfall has caused the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers along with seasonal rivulets in Punjab to swell. India halted the routine hydrological data exchange with Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror attack, but new flood warnings were shared on humanitarian grounds to avert potential loss of lives and property, as per sources.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 and facilitated by the World Bank, continues to dictate the river water-sharing protocol between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Historic Monsoon Session Achieves 98% Productivity

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Historic Monsoon Session Achieves 98% Productivi...

 India
3
Tragic Electrocution: 19-Year-Old Loses Life on Waterlogged Street

Tragic Electrocution: 19-Year-Old Loses Life on Waterlogged Street

 India
4
Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for National Unity Amidst Devastating Floods

Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for National Unity Amidst Devastating Flo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025