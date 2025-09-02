Left Menu

Busted Heist: Seven Arrested for Robbing Rs 9 Lakh in Rayagada

Seven people, including three home guards and a maid, were arrested in Rayagada district for allegedly robbing a businessman of Rs 9 lakh. The accused intercepted the victim's vehicle, threatened police action, and looted the money, but were later apprehended by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Rayagada police have arrested seven individuals, including three home guards and a female accomplice, accused of looting Rs 9 lakh from a local businessman. The home guards are associated with Bissamcuttack and Kalyansingpur police stations, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the businessman, T Umma Reddy, was en route from Jeypore to Rayagada and stopped near Rafukana Square for a discussion. According to police accounts, the group of seven intercepted Reddy's vehicle, forcibly taking him and his acquaintance into theirs under the pretense of meeting a senior police official.

Authorities reported that after dropping off the acquaintance, the culprits coerced Reddy, extracting Rs 9 lakh under threat. An investigation led to the arrests, also resulting in the seizure of Rs 2.83 lakh in cash, a Bolero vehicle, a motorcycle, and six mobile phones from the suspects.

