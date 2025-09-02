India's Open Doors: Visa-Free Entry for Neighbours

In a significant update from the Ministry of Home Affairs, it has been declared that residents from Nepal and Bhutan, along with Indians entering through designated channels, will not be required to present passports or visas. This policy shift comes under the Immigration and Foreigners Act of 2025.

The exemption extends to Indian naval, military, and air force personnel on duty, including their families when traveling on government transport. Furthermore, certain groups previously registered with Indian authorities, such as Tibetans who entered before May 2003, will also benefit from this regulation.

The directive further aims to assist religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, who sought refuge in India by the end of 2024. This includes those without valid travel documents or whose documents have expired, as well as registered Sri Lankan Tamil nationals who found sanctuary in India by 2015.