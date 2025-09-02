Trump Administration Tightens Visa Regulations for Palestinians

The Trump administration has introduced stringent new visa policies aimed at Palestinians, effectively barring holders of Palestinian Authority passports from accessing travel documents for the US. These new restrictions severely impact those seeking visas for business, education, or leisure.

The US State Department has justified these measures as temporary enhancements to its vetting procedures. However, the abrupt changes place substantial constraints on Palestinian nationals, deterring their travel to the US. The policies are part of a global strategy to reform immigration processes.

The measures have sparked controversy and criticism, with Palestinian officials condemning them as violations of US commitments. The restrictions notably affected key Palestinian leaders, including PA President Mahmoud Abbas, and prevent participation in major international meetings like the UN General Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)