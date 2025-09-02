Controversy Surrounds JPSC Merit List as Legal Battle Ensues

The Jharkhand High Court has taken a significant legal step by requiring the public service commission to submit an affidavit concerning a challenged merit list in the wake of the 11th competitive examination. The court's order is centered around a petition questioning the results.

Led by Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar, the division bench emphasized that the appointment of candidates will hinge upon final court orders. This decision arose while hearing a petition led by Rajesh Prasad, among others, all job seekers who had appeared in the exam.

The contested merit list was finalized after the JPSC conducted tests in May 2025. Despite the petitioners qualifying in preliminary exams, they failed to pass the mains. An unsuccessful bid for re-evaluation prompted their high court appeal.