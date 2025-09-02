Left Menu

CBI Nabs GST Officials for Bribery in Hyderabad

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two senior officials from the GST/Customs Department in Hyderabad for allegedly demanding a bribe. The officer and assistant were caught accepting Rs 25,000 from a retired commissioner. Investigations and searches at their residences are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has taken significant action against corruption by arresting a Senior Accounts Officer and a Senior Assistant from the Hyderabad branch of the GST/Customs Department.

The duo allegedly demanded a bribe from a retired Assistant Commissioner, initially quoted at Rs 30,000 and later reduced to Rs 25,000 after negotiations.

The CBI executed a well-planned operation, catching the officials red-handed during the transaction. Investigations continue, with searches at their homes in progress.

