CBI Nabs GST Officials for Bribery in Hyderabad
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two senior officials from the GST/Customs Department in Hyderabad for allegedly demanding a bribe. The officer and assistant were caught accepting Rs 25,000 from a retired commissioner. Investigations and searches at their residences are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:59 IST
The CBI has taken significant action against corruption by arresting a Senior Accounts Officer and a Senior Assistant from the Hyderabad branch of the GST/Customs Department.
The duo allegedly demanded a bribe from a retired Assistant Commissioner, initially quoted at Rs 30,000 and later reduced to Rs 25,000 after negotiations.
The CBI executed a well-planned operation, catching the officials red-handed during the transaction. Investigations continue, with searches at their homes in progress.
