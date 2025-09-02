Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Fast After Government Agreement
Activist Manoj Jarange ended his five-day fast in Mumbai after the Maharashtra government agreed to most of his demands for Maratha reservation. Jarange will receive treatment at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. His agitation began on August 29 at Azad Maidan, demanding Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas.
In Mumbai, on Tuesday afternoon, activist Manoj Jarange called off his five-day fast advocating for Maratha reservation. He will now receive treatment at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as per medical reports.
The Maharashtra government met most of Jarange's demands, including issuing Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, making them eligible for reservation benefits under Other Backward Classes. This led to Jarange breaking his fast with a glass of fruit juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil at Azad Maidan.
Post-fast, Jarange, aged 43 and hailing from Jalna district, will be treated in a special room at a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Ulkanagari area. Preparations are underway, and while he won't initially be admitted to the ICU, final medical decisions will be made after his arrival, according to hospital authorities.
Maratha quota protesters celebrate at Azad Maidan as Manoj Jarange announces victory after 5-day fast.
Solution found in interests of Maratha community: CM Devendra Fadnavis after activist Manoj Jarange calls off fast.