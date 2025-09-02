Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury: Chief Minister Appeals for Central Aid

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday declared the state as disaster-affected following relentless monsoon rains and landslides.

He urged the opposition BJP to assist in securing a special relief package from the Centre, stressing the urgency of revising infrastructure like roads and water schemes.

Over the monsoon period, 327 fatalities, 41 missing people, and economic losses of around Rs 3,523 crore highlight the dire situation. Safety measures are under consideration, particularly concerning local religious pilgrimages.

(With inputs from agencies.)