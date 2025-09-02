Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury: Chief Minister Appeals for Central Aid
Himachal Pradesh, declared disaster-affected due to severe monsoon rains and landslides, seeks special relief from the Centre. With significant loss to life and property, CM Sukhu appeals for opposition cooperation, emphasizing infrastructure restoration needs. Religious pilgrimages' timings are under review due to safety concerns.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday declared the state as disaster-affected following relentless monsoon rains and landslides.
He urged the opposition BJP to assist in securing a special relief package from the Centre, stressing the urgency of revising infrastructure like roads and water schemes.
Over the monsoon period, 327 fatalities, 41 missing people, and economic losses of around Rs 3,523 crore highlight the dire situation. Safety measures are under consideration, particularly concerning local religious pilgrimages.
